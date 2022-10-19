England set for World Cup but must peak at right time

Harry Brook has impressed for England as Jos Buttler’s side prepare for the World Cup. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

It has not even been a year since the conclusion of the last edition of the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup – just 339 days to be precise – yet here we are 11 months later already in the midst of another.

Australia plays host to the 2022 edition of the most explosive World Cup format and England are among those expected to be in the hunt to reach the final.

Jos Buttler’s men landed Down Under with a series victory against Pakistan under their belts and since then have also toppled the host nation in a three-match warm-up series. They completed their preparations on Monday by beating Pakistan again in Brisbane.

They are, then, seemingly in good stead as they look to go further than their semi-final appearance in the United Arab Emirates last year. But here are three of the main questions Matthew Mott’s side need to answer as they build into the tournament, which began earlier this week with the preliminary stages.

On the ball

It seems as if England’s first casualty has been named ahead of their World Cup opener against Afghanistan with news that Reece Topley rolled his ankle this week.

Topley has been performing well for the national side but has remained with the team – though he is in a protective boot – suggesting his injury could be short-term.

But the loss of Topley cannot be underestimated. The left-armer took three wickets for 22 runs in a T20 – his career best for the game’s shortest format – last summer while also taking six wickets for 24 runs in a one-day game in the same summer.

The side, though, have options throughout their attack with the likes of Adil Rashid and Sam Curran performing well in recent weeks and Ben Stokes able to take wickets too.

Mark Wood and Chris Jordan should provide the pace for England on the harder pitches of Australia but, as is the case in T20 cricket: it helps if you can spin if you want to win.

Middle man

It feels like England’s batting order has some of the best depth at the tournament, even without the big-hitting Jonny Bairstow, but such is the quality in the squad the starting line up is up for debate.

Liam Livingstone hit a six which nearly cleared the roof of the world-famous Gabba against Pakistan this week while Harry Brook has quietly been motoring along.

England, too, can use one of the three openers – Phil Salt, Alex Hales and Buttler – at number three or they can move Ben Stokes into that position.

Given the versatility of the England batters, there’s just so many options for Mott to choose from.

There are some sensational batters in every team in this World Cup and it only takes one sublime performance to help motor a side towards victory.

That said, every batter has their weaker days and England cannot count on the next man in the order to save them if they get off to a poor start.

The World Cup summit

As Chris Tremlett emphasised in City A.M. last week, it is imperative for England to peak at the right time at this tournament.

It is not ideal but losing your opening match and then going on a good run is preferential to going on a good run and then losing later on.

Buttler’s side must use their depth and talent to ensure that they play sides who suit not only each opposition team but the conditions they’re facing them in.

Conditions in Perth differ from those in Melbourne and Sydney, which in turn vary from those in Hobart – it’s why so many away sides struggle Down Under with consistency.

A year on from the last World Cup, though, they’re in with a shot.

If England do reach the final and lift the World Cup trophy, it won’t really matter how they got there.

But getting the big calls right could be the difference between hitting their ceiling in the last four again or going at least one step further.