England rugby star who put fan in headlock banned for just six weeks

Sale’s Jonny Hill, who has 113 England caps, was banned after accepting the charge of physically abusing a spectator

England and Sale rugby player Jonny Hill has escaped with a six-week ban after pleading guilty to physically abusing a spectator.

Hill was alleged to have put the fan in a headlock and broken his glasses following Sale’s Premiership semi-final defeat at Bath in June.

The incident was investigated by police without the outcome being made public before Hill appeared before a Rugby Football Union disciplinary panel on Monday.

Despite ruling that the offence merited a 20-week ban, the panel decided to halve it because of “substantial mitigation” and then agreed to suspend four weeks until the end of next season.

Hill has not played this season while the matter was investigated but the 30-year-old will now be free to return to the Sale team next month.

“The panel concluded the appropriate starting point was a 20-week suspension from playing,” said chair Philip Evans KC.

“They also found the circumstances of this case to be exceptional and as a consequence, and because of the substantial mitigation available to Jonny Hill, that starting point was reduced to 10 weeks, four of which will be suspended until the conclusion of the 25/26 season.

“In addition he is required to give a presentation to young players at the club which is to be recorded and provided to the RFU. He will be available to play for Sale on 7 December 2024.”

The former Exeter and Gloucester player, who has won five caps for England and was called up by the British and Irish Lions in 2021, accepted a breach of RFU Rule 5.12.

It related to “conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game and/or Union in circumstances where he is alleged to have physically abused a spectator”, the RFU said.