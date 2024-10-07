Lions’ share: Rugby stars to receive cut of profits for first time

British and Irish Lions players will receive a share of profits from next summer’s tour to Australia

British and Irish Lions players will receive a share of the profits for the first time from the rugby team’s tour to Australia next year.

The move is part of a new partnership model between Lions bosses and players, which will also include collaboration on the schedule before and during the summer 2025 tour.

“This is a significant development for the players who are integral to the success of every Lions Tour, and it is right that their efforts on and off the pitch are recognised,” said chair Ieuan Evans.

“With less than nine months to go until the first Test in Australia, anticipation is building, and we are committed to creating the very best environment for our players both on and off the pitch, supporting them all the way and ensuring they have an amazing Lions experience.”

The company that operates the Lions made a profit of £8.2m in 2021, the year of the team’s tour to South Africa. Their previous tour, to New Zealand in 2017, resulted in profits of £7.8m.

Players’ clubs reportedly received £48,500 per man selected for the 2021 Lions tour. The squad would have received £10,000 each had they won the series. They lost 2-1.

“We know that players love playing for the Lions, and it is the pinnacle of their professional careers, and this landmark agreement highlights how they are at the centre of our thinking,” said Lions CEO Ben Calveley.

“This announcement reflects the Lions’ integral role within an aligned professional rugby ecosystem and follows the announcement of our strategic partnership with Premiership Rugby and United Rugby Championship, and the joint venture with Rugby Australia for next year’s tour.”

Player collaboration on the schedule and formalised cooperation agreements with domestic rugby bosses should help Lions chiefs avoid the issues which affected the 2021 tour, when the squad was severely depleted for the pre-tour match against Japan at Murrayfield.

“To have the players’ voice heard and valued in shaping the team’s future is a very welcome development,” said England captain Jamie George.

“Being selected as a Lion is considered by many players to be the pinnacle of their career. Wearing the jersey brings with it a unique duty, not only to perform on the day, but to uphold a legacy for the generations of Lions to come.”