England need best players playing in Premiership, says Care

England international Danny Care has said he sees the positives of proposed hybrid international contracts if it keeps the country’s top rugby players in the English Premiership.

A number of stars, such as Henry Arundell and Jack Willis, have fled overseas after the collapse of the rugby clubs last season while the surviving 10 outfits continue to live precariously.

Reports suggest that the Rugby Football Union (RFU) could offer around 20 players of Steve Borthwick’s squad hybrid contracts, which would give the national set up greater control over the core group of players that make up his squad.

“Is there one available for me? Not sure I’ll see one!” scrum-half Care, 36, said ahead of England’s final World Cup pool match against Samoa on Saturday.

“We want to see English players playing in England, I’m definitely right in saying that.

“England need to have their best players in England and if there are ways that we can do it, which might help the club game and help the clubs be more sustainable, then I think the players would be on board with that. Hopefully that can be sorted.

“I’ve said a few times that there are a lot of clever, smarter people than me hopefully working on these decisions. Hopefully they get it right and the game in England can flourish.”

A number of stars have returned to English shores after loan stints across the channel after the loss of London Irish, Wasps and Worcester Warriors.

There are also players, such as Gloucester’s Zach Mercer, who have returned to England on a significant wage from stints elsewhere to try and force their way into the national squad.

England are set to take on either Fiji or Australia in the quarter-finals of the World Cup and could then land themselves in a semi-final in France.

But the coaches are attempting to align clubs and players with the union.

“Steve and the coaches are doing that already behind the scenes and they have been doing it since Steve took over the job,” Care added.

“If there was more structure to it that might help everyone but I know Steve is working hard behind the scenes to make sure the clubs are aligned and do the best thing for the players. The wheels are already in motion for that.”