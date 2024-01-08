England and Brentford footballer Ivan Toney reveals plans to go into business

England striker Ivan Toney has set his sights on a career in business – after he has repaid Brentford for helping him through an eight-month ban from football.

Toney is free to make his long-awaited comeback for the west London side in their next Premier League game later this month, following his lengthy suspension for betting on matches.

The 27-year-old had plenty of time to ponder the future during his spell on the sidelines and has resolved to become the latest sports star to try his hand as an entrepreneur.

“I want to start my own businesses, start my own clothing brand,” said Toney, who has been linked with big-money moves to Arsenal and Chelsea.

Football has no shortage of players who have successfully pivoted to business, and not just superstars such as David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Beckham’s old Manchester United teammate Gary Neville has a portfolio encompassing hotels, media and property, earning him a guest spot on BBC show Dragons’ Den.

Former Arsenal midfielder Mathieu Flamini founded a successful biotech firm, while ex-Liverpool forward Robbie Fowler amassed a property empire.

Others, such as Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chris Smalling have used their footballing fortunes to invest in start-ups.

First, though, Toney has vowed to repay Brentford and manager Thomas Frank for their support by helping to steer them away from the relegation battle.

“Thomas Frank has been nothing but the biggest help I could have asked for – the whole club has,” he added to Sky Sports.

“From putting on extra sessions for me, from taking their time out to put a session on and go outside when it’s raining when they’re not supposed to be in – I have a lot to repay them and I can’t wait to try and do that.

“The fans were behind me. Even when I wasn’t at their games, they were singing my name. A friend of mine sent me a video of the fans singing my name, I got goosebumps to know that they’re still behind me, even though I’m not there.

“With Brentford, they’re struggling at the moment but I’m sure when I’m back I will play a big part to get them out of the losing form they’ve been in. I can’t wait to get back and be helping my team-mates.”

Toney’s first game since May is set to be Brentford’s next league game, against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, on 20 January.