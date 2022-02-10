End of work from home gives TfL a well-deserved boost to ridership

TfL’s ridership number have gone up 25 per cent since the end of the work from home order. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Transport for London (TfL) received a well-deserved boost following the end of the ‘work from home’ order.

According to data released today, since restrictions were lifted on 19 January, Tube ridership numbers have increased 25 per cent, reaching 60 per cent of pre-pandemic levels.

As workers flock back to the Square Mile, stations closest to the City have registered significant surges, with the Waterloo and City line reaching just under 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels during peak times.

“These new figures from TfL show that a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is well under way in the capital and that confidence is coming back among City workers and visitors,” said City of London Corporation’s policy chair Catherine McGuinness.

“This return of commuters will be welcome news for the many City businesses that rely on footfall for trade and for employers who have dedicated a lot of resource to deliver Covid-secure workplaces.”

Buses, which have seen passenger numbers consistently above 50 per cent since April, reported a soar, especially in outer London boroughs, where weekday ridership is at 75 per cent on pre-pandemic levels. Ridership levels in Hillingdon and Barking went up to around 80 per cent.

“It’s great to see that ridership on our services is continuing to grow in recent weeks as restrictions about working from home have been lifted,” said TfL’s commissioner Andy Lord.

The data, which stresses the reliance Londoners have on TfL, comes almost a week after government talks over a long-term funding deal for the public body were pushed until 18 February.

“We are very focused along with the government to try and get a long-term capital deal and operating support to take us through 2023 and 2024 by which point we said we will be financially self-sufficient,” Byford told City A.M.. “Will we get that? I don’t know but we’re really trying.”