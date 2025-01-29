EE: Home nations agree four-year contract extension with telco

The Football Association (FA) will continue with EE as its lead partner after the telco signed a four-year contract extension.

The agreement covers the England men’s and women’s senior teams, the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium and the other three home nations football associations up to the 2028 Euros, which Great Britain and Ireland will co-host in three years time.

The first deal between Wembley and the English FA, signed in 2014, saw corporate branding for the first time” on the arches of the home of English football and was reportedly worth £25m. The previous deal was signed in the 2019-2020 season, and expired this year.

“We look forward to continuing our relationship with EE as lead partner for four more years,” said the FA’s commercial director, James Gray.

“Over the years, we have worked collaboratively with EE across all levels of football, and I am particularly delighted to see an increased investment in our para teams.

“This is great news ahead of an important year which includes our senior women’s team competing at Euro 2025 and the men’s team starting their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign under new head coach Thomas Tuchel.”

The first game under the new deal will see England’s Lionesses take on world champions Spain, while the first men’s game will be the Carabao Cup final.

The deal means the stadium will remain Wembley Stadium connected by EE, in contrast to rugby union’s equivalent national stadium south of the river.

The iconic Twickenham name has been dropped from the latest commercial sponsorship deal in south west London, with Allianz Stadium hosting its first Six Nations match next week against France.

The deal involving the insurance giant is reportedly worth £10m per season over the next decade, a huge step up on Cardiff’s Principality Stadium for example.

The biggest stadium in London without a commercial naming partner is now the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which has struggled to find a buyer of the rights.