E1 Series heads to Bahamas as calendar reveals mystery race

The E1 Series has announced its calendar for 2026

The Formula 1 of water, E1 Series, will race in the Caribbean for the first time as it reveals its season three calendar.

The series – which counts the likes of Will Smith, Tom Brady, LeBron James, Rafael Nadal, and Steve Aoki as team owners – will return to the water for its third season in January as the Public Investment Fund-backed steps up its schedule.

Races have been confirmed for Saudi Arabia, Lake Como, Croatia, Monaco, Nigeria and the USA, while the Bahamas has been added to the list for the first time.

One empty slot remains on the calendar, in early September, with confirmation expected at a later date. E1 had been trying to organise a race weekend on the River Thames but it is unknown as to whether the 2026 season has come too soon for London to get involved.

Founder and chairman of E1, Alejandro Agag, said: “The 2026 E1 calendar marks an exciting new chapter for us. We’re rapidly establishing an exciting, truly global Championship that combines cutting-edge electric innovation with iconic coastal cities and new markets.”

Hong Kong had signed a three-year deal to host the season finale, which would have included 2026, but the follow through has not transpired.

Added chief executive Rodi Basso: “Our vision for E1 has always been to inspire change through competition. This calendar showcases that ambition – reaching more countries, engaging more fans, and continuing to demonstrate that electric marine mobility is the future.

“With every season, E1 is not only growing as a sport but showing what’s possible when sport drives sustainability forward.”

2026 E1 series

Round Date Location Country 1 23-24 January Jeddah Saudi Arabia 2 24-25 April Lake Como Italy 3 13-14 June Dubrovnik Croatia 4 17-18 July Monaco Monaco 5 4-5 September TBC TBC 6 3-4 October Lagos Nigeria 7 14-15 November Miami USA 8 21-22 November TBC Bahamas

Last time out

Team Brady was crowned champions in 2025 in a race that saw the NFL legend’s team alongside Team Rafa, Team Blue Rising and Aoki Racing all in with a shout of the title at the season finale in Miami. It was the team’s second successive championship.

“Sport is about strength, resilience, and consistency — the same mindset that drives us every single day on the water,” Brady said. “Two championships don’t just happen. They’re earned through relentless effort, total commitment, and belief in each other.”