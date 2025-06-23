E1 racing series teams up with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports International

The E1 speedboat series and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports International have teamed up in a bid to expand the sport’s audience.

The E1 speedboat series and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Sports International have teamed up in a bid to expand the sport’s audience.

The all-electric E1 series, which boasts team owners including Rafael Nadal, Will Smith, Tom Brady and Virat Kohli, is in its second season having launched in 2024.

Partnering with Roc Nation, E1 hopes to “expand its global audience” while the “partnership will leverage Roc Nation’s cultural influence and talent ecosystem”.

Roc Nation’s sporting roster includes the likes of Vinicius Jr, Kevin de Bruyne and Siya Kolisi.

Michael Yormark, Roc Nation Sports president, said: “E1 is not only an exciting sporting spectacle on the surface. Beneath the water, it’s about culture, lifestyle, and supporting a sustainable future.

“Roc Nation will work with E1 to continue to build awareness of how purposeful and innovative this thrilling sport is, and to showcase this to new fan audiences.

“We are excited to bring the full power of RNSI’s creative and cultural power to help tell E1’s amazing story.”

Read more Premiership Rugby final scores record UK TV figures

E1 takeover

E1 is nearly halfway through its season, having completed races in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Croatia.

The remainder of the series sees them race in Italy – this weekend – as well as stopping in Monaco, Nigeria and the United States.

Aoki Racing Team leads Team Rada and Team Brady in the standings thus far in 2025, with Brit Sam Coleman racing for the NFL legend’s outfit.

Rodi Basso, founder of E1 said: “Roc Nation Sports International gets what we’re building here at E1 in terms of both the sport and the opportunity.

“We already have the technology, the talent, and the backing from major athletes. What Roc Nation brings is the understanding of how to find new audiences who don’t even know they want to watch E1 racing yet.

“With their track record and our sport’s potential, this partnership can help us break through to win new fans and to continue to grow the sport.”