E Legend and Views backers should cry Rivers of happy tears

Zac Purton is seeking a third win aboard Manfred Man’s E Legend

IT WAS good to see young jockey Jerry Chau back among the winners when he rode a double at Happy Valley a week ago.

The 22-year-old found it hard going earlier in the season, especially with his claiming allowance down to two pounds, and it looked like it had affected his confidence.

However, things have picked up over the last couple of months, and he has looked back to his best in recent times, especially when guiding previously frustrating See U Again to victory last week.

Chau is capable of adding to his 14 winner-tally this season, when he regains the ride on RIVER VIEWS in division two of the Fleming Handicap (12.45pm) over the extended mile.

The Australian import has been a slow burner since arriving in Hong Kong, but the step up in distance has seen marked improvement, and the gelding is capable of winning off his present mark in the handicap.

On his last start earlier this month, he inexplicably lost a good position during the middle of the contest before running on strongly in the race won by Chill Chibi over a mile.

With a good draw in stall three now in his favour, he is set for a pace-stalking role and must go close.

E LEGEND may be up in class after a convincing victory over the course and distance at the beginning of the month, but he can defy his penalty in the Luard Handicap (2.15pm) over the extended mile.

Zac Purton’s mount carries a stone less in the saddle after carrying top-weight last start and, with an inside draw, is set for an ideal journey. He should be hard to beat.

POINTERS

River Views (e/w) 12.45pm Happy Valley

E Legend 2.15pm Happy Valley