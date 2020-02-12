Dunelm posts higher profits as like-for-like sales rise

Profit jumped at furnishings firm Dunelm in the first half of its latest financial year, it said today, as like-for-like sales also improved.



The figures

Profit before tax leapt 19.4 per cent year on year to £83.6m as revenue rose six per cent to £585m. Like-for-like sales climbed 5.6 per cent.



However, free cash flow dropped 29.4 per cent from the same period a year ago to £91.2m. Dunelm trimmed net debt by seven per cent to £67.7m.



Basic earnings per share leapt 21.4 per cent to 33.5p while Dunelm posted an interim dividend of 8p per share, almost seven per cent up from this time last year.



Why it’s interesting

Dunelm delivered on Christmas guidance for higher sales after posting solid numbers last September too. The home furniture business has enjoyed a robust performance despite the struggles of many other retailers.



Today Dunelm also said it has seen “no material hit” from coronavirus to its supply chain. CEO Nick Wilkinson added: “e are monitoring the coronavirus outbreak carefully.”



What Dunelm said

Chief executive Nick Wilkinson said:

