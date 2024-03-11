Dunelm adds Mastercard UK boss to executive team

Dunelm has made a senior appointment.

Dunelm has added Mastercard’s UK and Ireland president to its executive team.

The Leicester-headquartered retailer has appointed Kelly Devine as its new customer director and will report directly to chief executive Nick Wilkinson.

As a result of the move, she will step down as a non-executive director of Dunelm on July 5.

Kelly Devine has been with Mastercard since 2015 and in her current role since 2020.

She has been a non-executive director of Dunelm since May 2022 and is currently a board member of UK Finance.

Kelly Devine has also worked for the likes of American Express and PwC.

She said: “Having got to know Dunelm really well over recent years, I’ve seen first hand the quality of the team, the strength of the brand, and the exciting journey the business is on.

“I’m really looking forward to being even more involved in that journey and can’t wait to get started.”

Chair Alison Brittain added: “I am delighted that Kelly has agreed to join the Dunelm executive team as our customer director.

“I would like to thank Kelly for her valuable contribution as a Non-Executive over the past two years. Whilst she will be greatly missed around the board table, it’s fantastic to welcome her into her new role, where she will focus on pushing forward our customer proposition and working with the rest of our executive team to pursue the multiple opportunities we have to grow the business and develop our brand.”

The appointment comes after Dunelm said total sales rose 4.5 per cent in the first half of 2024 as it increased its market share in the furniture market.

Revenue hit £872.5m in the six months ended December, up from £835m in the first half of last year, the company said on Wednesday. Profit before tax jumped nearly five per cent to £123m in 2024.

Some 36 per cent of these sales were generated through digital channels, a slight increase from the previous year.