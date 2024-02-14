Dunelm chief backs calls for greater protection of shop workers as cost of crime for retailers more than doubles

The head of homeware giant Dunelm has backed calls from industry bodies to create a specific law to protect shop workers from abuse amid a rapid increase in attacks against staff.

Nick Wilkinson, CEO, Dunelm

Frontman Nick Wilkinson told City A.M. staff at his stores have “absolutely” seen a rise in crime. “We work really hard as a business to mitigate [the issue]. So we’re not seeing an economic impact,” he said.

His support comes as the British Retail Consortium (BRC) released today a number of damning statistics on the rapid rise in retail crime.

Incidents against staff were up 50 per cent in the year to September, totalling a staggering 1,300 attacks each day.

The cost of theft to retailers went up to £1.8bn from £953m the previous year, meaning the total cost of crime to retailers stood at £3.3bn – double the previous year, BRC said.

Retailers have been calling for the government to create a specific law to protect shopworkers, with tougher sentences for offenders, similar to the 2021 Protection of Workers which was passed in Scotland.

Helen Dickinson OBE, chief executive of the BRC, explained: “Criminals are being given a free pass to steal goods and to abuse and assault retail colleagues. No one should have to go to work fearing for their safety.”

“The Protection of Workers Act in Scotland already provides additional protection to retail workers, so why should our hardworking colleagues south of the border be offered less protection? It is vital the government takes action – introducing a new standalone offence for assaulting or abusing a retail worker.”

Wilkinson said it was a campaign he felt “very strongly” about and backed the BRC’s position.

Katy Bourne OBE, Sussex police & crime commissioner and APCC Lead for Business Crime said: “The levels of retail crime described in this report reveal an unprecedented level of selfish lawlessness.

“Every day, retail staff are facing the consequences of shoplifters’ brazen behaviour and that’s why I have supported the call for a specific offence of assault on a shop worker.”

City A.M. has contacted the Home Office for a comment.

The Co-op experienced almost 1,000 incidents of shoplifting, abuse, violence and anti-social behaviour every day across its stores during 2023.

Last year, Sharon White, the boss of John Lewis said shoplifting has increased over 20 per cent across the high street over the past year blaming the cost of living crisis for the rise.