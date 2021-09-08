Dunelm sales grow 26.3 per cent in a year to £1.3bn

The UK’s leading homeware retailer, Dunelm, has seen sales of £1.3bn for the 2021 financial year, up from £1.0bn in FY20.

In the year ending June 26 2021, profit before tax soared by 44.6 per cent, jumping from £109m to £158m. Shareholders were treated to a bumper payout after going without in FY20. Diluted earnings per share jumped 46.6 per cent to 62.9p while investors also received an ordinary and special dividend payment of 35.0p and 65.0p per share.

Nick Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer, commentedon the company’s “excellent performance” in FY21 which came despite the company’s physical stores being closed for more than a third of the year.

Wilkinson said the store’s digital investments had paid off dividends: “We are emerging from the pandemic as a stronger and better business, having transitioned from being a physical retailer with digital aspirations to being a proven, digital first, multichannel retailer.”

With a strong digital strategy Dunelm has aimed at expansion rather than merely surviving during the pandemic.

The company increased its UK market share by 1.6 percentage points to 9.1 per cent, experiencing active customer growth of 8.5 per cent, with the majority occurring across digital channels.

Despite the jubilant results Wilkinson cautioned that the macro-outlook for the company remains uncertain in the current business environment, with industry-wide supply chain issues likely to present ongoing challenges.

