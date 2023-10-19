Dunelm sales jump nine per cent rise as customers seek homeware value

The cushions to candles provider Dunelm said that total sales for the year came to £390m

Homeware retailer Dunelm reported a nine per cent rise in sales during its first quarter, as shoppers continue to splash out on bedding and curtains despite the cost of living crisis.

The cushions to candles provider said that total sales for the year came to £390m, thanks to demand for its autumn collection which included collaborations with Disney and the Natural History Museum.

“Whilst the UK economy and consumer outlook remain relatively uncertain, we are well placed to deliver ongoing sustainable growth as consumers continue to enjoy the outstanding value proposition for which we are known,” the company said.

Dunelm has enjoyed good success despite the economic crisis, and said it plans to open three stores before the end of the second quarter — with five to 10 new store openings for the full year.

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive, said: “Our proposition, which offers an increasingly wide range of homewares products, continues to prove popular with customers, as we delivered another strong sales performance in Q1.

“We continue to have a laser focus on outstanding value, and customers can now find even more choice with the introduction of new ranges such as live plants.

He added: “We are reaching more and more UK consumers through our expanding store estate, and our latest marketing campaign, which is our biggest to date, showcases the breadth of the Dunelm offer, reinforcing our position as ‘The Home of Homes’.

“There remains a significant opportunity for Dunelm to take further market share and we are excited about the progress we are making against our plans, through targeted and thoughtful investment, in order to seize the compelling opportunities ahead of us. We remain very confident about our prospects for continuing to drive sustainable growth.”