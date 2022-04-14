Dunelm warns of ‘significant headwinds’ but maintains profit guidance

Dunelm’s boss warned of increasing financial pressures on shoppers but said the company’s variety of products would help it continue to grow.

In an update on the London Stock Exchange, the homeware retailer said it hit £399m in total sales in its third quarter. This was up 69 per cent on the year prior, when physical stores were closed due to lockdown.

Total sales for the year to date for the 2022 financial year hit £1.1bn

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive officer, said: “Whilst the macro environment remains uncertain, with significant headwinds and increasing pressures on the consumer, our wide product range offers choice for every budget, whether replacing everyday essential items or refreshing a room in your home.

“The resilience of the Dunelm business model and the ability of our colleagues to adapt quickly to changing circumstances give us confidence in our plans and we remain well placed to continue to grow market share.”

Gross margin was expected to be “broadly similar” to the prior full year and guidance for profit-before-tax was kept the same.

Wilkinson spoke of “another good quarter” for the business, highlighting sustained growth across all homewares categories, with customers readying their gardens and homes for the summer months.

“Performance has been strong across all channels and our new facilities for e-commerce and furniture fulfilment are now fully operational, which will enhance our multi-channel proposition, whilst providing the capacity for further growth,” he added.