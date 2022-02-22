Dubai: World’s busiest airport believes post-Covid recovery to be achieved by 2024

Despite it registered 29.1 million passenger, Dubai airport’s numbers are still well below pre-pandemic levels. (Photo/Dubai airport)

Even though it was crowned the world’s busiest airport for the eighth consecutive year, Dubai airport will see passenger numbers come back not before 2024.

According to the hub’s boss Paul Griffiths, despite 29.1 million passengers registered in the last year – 12.7 per cent up on 2020, traffic is “nowhere near pre-pandemic levels.”

“It means that although our figures aren’t what we would like them to be, other airports have clearly fared a lot worse than we have,” he told AFP.