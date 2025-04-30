Dubai real estate firm to sponsor Chelsea for rest of season

Chelsea have announced major Dubai-based firm Damac Properties as its front-of-shirt sponsor for the remainder of the season.

The deal will see the UAE brand on the Stamford Bridge team’s shirts from tomorrow evening, when the Blues take on Djurgarden in the Europa Conference League in Sweden.

But the deal will conclude at the end of the Premier League season and will not include the upcoming Club World Cup, in which Chelsea and Manchester City will represent England.

It will be the first front-of-shirt sponsor for the Premier League team since 2024, when a spell with Infinite Athlete concluded. The west London club have been playing without a brand on the front of their shirt since, claiming they are in talks surrounding a sponsor for next season.

The Dubai-based real estate firm will partner with the London club to build a Chelsea-branded residence in the Middle Eastern Emirate, which will include over 1,400 flats and club-branded amenities. The firm has similar projects with the likes of Trump – the golf brand related to the US President – Paramount and Versace. The golf course was designed by Tiger Woods.

Chelsea spades in ground

Chelsea president Jason Gannon said: “Damac are world renowned in building luxury properties, and we are thrilled to be working with the industry leader to bring to market a first-of-its-kind branded Chelsea FC residence in Dubai.

“With the club located in the heart of London, the collaboration will bring Chelsea to life in Dubai, support our continued growth on the global stage. We can’t wait to see Chelsea Residences take its place in the Dubai skyline.”

Damac was founded by billionaire Hussain Sajwani in 2002 in the wake of the Dubai construction boom. He is reportedly worth north of $10bn and was spotted alongside President Trump this year to announce $20bn in data centre investment in the United States.

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday against champions-elect Liverpool.