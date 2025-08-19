Draper signs multi-year Vuori deal ahead of US Open

Sporting brand Vuori has captured its biggest talent to date, signing up British No1 tennis star Jack Draper ahead of the US Open.

The self-proclaimed “performance and lifestyle brand known for its coastal California-inspired style”, which last year announced a $825m investment round led by General Atlantic and Stripes, will partner with Draper as part of a multi-year deal.

Headquartered in San Diego, Vuori’s acquisition of Draper marks their biggest move into tennis, with previous agreements with Brit Eden Silva and American Marcos Giron eclipsed by the world No5, who made the semi-finals of the US Open last year.

Draper will wear Vuori apparel on-court at Flushing Meadows this autumn as he chases his first grand slam, with the brand joining the likes of Castore and On in challenging the traditional giants of court clothing. He previously wore Nike.

Vuori good fit?

The 23-year-old earlier this year starred on the cover of Vogue and is becoming more of a mainstream sporting figure in the United Kingdom.

“For me, style is about how you carry yourself, what you wear, and owning who you are without hesitation,” Draper said.

“As I’ve grown up, I’ve really embraced style as a form of self-expression, and whether it’s shaving my head or trying something bold, I just go for it.

“It’s a chance to create something innovative, performance-driven, and authentic.”

The multi-year deal will see Draper launch his own collection at a later point and could be wearing his own designs for the Six Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia later this year, where participants receive £1.1m for simply turning up.

“Jack represents the next generation of tennis—bold, driven, and authentic,” said Joe Kudla, founder and chief of Vuori. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the Vuori family.”

Draper chose to compete in the US Open Mixed Doubles Championship this week, alongside Jessica Pegula.