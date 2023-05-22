Downton Abbey ‘set for grand comeback’ 8 years after show’s finale

It sounds like the legendary Downton Abbey cast are set for a comeback, with the show reportedly set to make a huge return.

It’s been eight years since Downton Abbey bowed out, with the original series running from 2011 to 2016, It followed the lives of the Crawley family who lived in Downton Abbey in the early 1900s, as well as the staff that helped them who lived and worked in the Abbey too.

And it looks set to return. “There is a plan which is in development and there is a lot of excitement about,” one source told the Mail Online.

“There is casting taking place, and it would be great if all of the big stars can return. People loved Downton. It became a British institution and it has been much missed since it left our screens.”

Two years ago, a feature film brought the story on, looking at Lady Edith’s character embracing a working life of being a journalist and a mother, pioneering for the era. It also starred family matriarch Maggie Smith, who plays Violet Crawley, the Dowager Countess of Grantham.

There has been no official word as yet about the story returning from show producers ITV.

