Get the BBQ out: Met Office reveals exactly when London weather will be better than Spain

A man enjoys the hot weather in Green Park, London. Temperatures are set to soar this week

It’s been a never-endingly miserable spring, with some data suggesting that the London weather has been the worst since the mid-nineties in terms of actual sunlight.

But there is finally good news. The weather is due to reach over 20 degrees Celsius over the next two weeks, and remain nice for the duration, the Met Office has revealed, with London predicted to be hotter than Spain in the next few days.

The sunny weather is kicking off this Saturday and will affect most of England. London weather will be dry and sunny throughout the weekend, continuing for two weeks, so it’s time to get the picnic blanket out and finally plan some park visits.

It comes as the capital is gearing up for the Chelsea Flower Show and City workers are making plans to head to springtime events like Ascot.

Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures rise to 19 Celsius this weekend in London, ahead of a weather front called the ‘Africa plume’ arriving towards the end of May that is going to drastically up the temperatures.

High pressure fronts will take temperatures to 35 Celsius, and in some instances will make London warmer than Spain if predictions end up being correct. The change in pressure will “bring a good deal of fine and dry weather for the majority of areas,” the Met Office has said.

So there you have it: leave the brolly and the jumper at home, finally, and get the BBQ out this Saturday.

One final note: year on year, fans sell out as Brits scramble to keep cool in our non-air-conditioned homes, so it’s a great idea to buy one now ahead of this year’s heatwave before they sell out again.

