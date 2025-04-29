Downing Street denies lobbying for Trump Turnberry to host Open in 2028

Trump is reported to have asked Starmer if Turnberry can host the Open in 2028

Downing Street says the selection of hosts of the Open is a matter for the organisers amid claims US President Donald Trump has made repeated requests to Sir Keir Starmer for golf’s oldest major to be held at his Turnberry course in 2028.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman did not deny that Whitehall officials had been in contact with the R&A, which organises the Open Championship, about hosting the tournament at Trump Turnberry, but said it was independent of Government.

He said: “I wouldn’t get into specific conversations but it’s for sporting bodies to make decisions on tournament venues, not the Government.

“Obviously the Government is in regular contact with sporting bodies on tournaments in the usual way but not beyond that.”

He added: “It’s clearly right and proper and usual for Government to engage with organisers of major sporting events as part of the business of Government, but in terms of decisions around tournament hosting venues, that is for the relevant sporting bodies to take decisions on.”

Asked whether, as reported by the Guardian, Trump had raised using Turnberry, which last hosted the Open in 2009, for the 2028 event in conversation with the Prime Minister, he said: “I’m not going to go beyond the readouts that you’ve got on their conversations.

“But the point is that decisions on tournament venues are rightly a matter for the relevant sporting bodies.”

A spokesman for the R&A said: “We regularly engage with Government and local government regarding venues.

“We have explained the logistical challenges around Turnberry to the Government and they are aware of the position.”

Road and rail access, along with accommodation, are understood to be the challenges of staging the Open at Turnberry.

In 2009 there were 120,000 fans in attendance, but more than double that – 278,000 – are set to attend this year’s event at Royal Portrush.

PA