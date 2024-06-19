Don’t be Koy and make sure you back Awaal in the lucky last

The Buckingham Palace Stakes is the finale on Day Three of Royal Ascot

ASCOT handicaps on the straight course are never easy puzzles to solve and that is certainly the case with today’s closing seven-furlong Buckingham Palace Stakes (6.15pm).

Ed Walker’s English Oak is certain to go off favourite after an impressive last time out win over seven furlongs at Haydock.

I have no doubt that the son of Wootton Bassett is still well-handicapped off a mark of 99, but he is around the 4/1 mark which is far too short when taking on 28 rivals.

My main fancy is AWAAL for Simon and Ed Crisford.

The five-year-old has a good record fresh, as he showed when finishing second to Migration in last year’s Lincoln Handicap on his first start of the season.

He was then a fine third at this meeting in the Royal Hunt Cup off a mark of 105.

Back down to 102, with a tongue tie added for the first time and Oisin Murphy taking the ride, everything looks in place for a big run back over seven furlongs and I will be supporting him in the World Pool Win and Place markets.

I will also do the same with George Boughey’s KOY KOY, who I am convinced is a very good horse and just didn’t seem to handle Epsom last time.

Both of my selections have high draws and we’ll just have to see if that is an advantage or not.

For a World Pool Quinella or Swinger, I will also add TACARIB BAY into the mix at what will surely be a massive price.

Richard Hannon’s inmate has now dropped to a mark in the 90s for the first time in his career, and he has some strong form at Ascot.

POINTERS THURSDAY

Awaal (Win and Place) 6.15pm Royal Ascot

Koy Koy (Win and Place) 6.15pm Royal Ascot

Awaal, Koy Koy, Tacarib Bary

(Quinella, Swinger) 6.15pm Royal Ascot