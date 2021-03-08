Dominic Raab demands release of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi as coup continues

The foreign secretary joined Myanmar’s ambassador to the UK, Kyaw Zwar Minn in urging the release of Aung San Suu Kyi after a military coup ensued the country’s election.

It comes after the military deposed the State-counsellor Suu Kyi on 1 February, declared the November election invalid, and gave power to Commander-in-Chief of Defence Services Min Aung Hlaing.

In a statement, Dominic Raab praised Minn for speaking out against the arrest of Myanmar’s President and condemning the military’s violence.

“I commend the courage and patriotism of Myanmar ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn in calling for Aung Sung Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint to be released and for the results of the 2020 election to be respected.

“The military regime must end their brutal crackdown, and restore democracy.”

Earlier today I spoke to Myanmar Ambassador Kyaw Zwar Minn. I praised his courage and patriotism in standing up for what is right. We join his call for the immediate release of Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint, and for a return to democratic rule pic.twitter.com/B7PGhspwL9 — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) March 8, 2021

Both Raab and his Myanmar counterpart agreed on a set of positions regarding the crisis. In a statement both parties recognised the need to follow a diplomatic path for solving the crisis, adding that it could only be rectified at the negotiation table.

Additionally, it was also agreed that the Myanmar Embassy in London would remain open for the UK Government and Myanmar to fulfil diplomatic functions on a daily basis.

As law and orderdeteriorated in Myanmar, the UK slapped sanctions on the Asian nation o n18 February. These include the freezing of assets and travel bans against three members of the Burmese military regime.

The Foreign Office is advising any British citizens in Myanmar to stay at home as a curfew has been introduced between 8pm and 4am. There are also reports of the internet being shut down and disruptions to phone lines.

As the military has suspended commercial flights until 31 May, the FCO is looking into reparation flights for any stranded brits.