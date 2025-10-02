Does Yolk serve the best breakfast in the Square Mile?

The City is the home of the power breakfast, a place where deals are thrashed out over bacon and eggs. But who serves the best breakfast of them all? Yolk is nominated for Best Breakfast in our Toast the City awards – here’s why they think they should win.

Why does Yolk deserve to win a coveted Slice of Toast?

At Yolk we believe busy people shouldn’t have to settle for average. Convenience and quality can – and should – go together. That’s why we serve speciality coffee and restaurant-level food, fast, from open kitchens where you can see it all happening. We’re not just assembling pre-made bits from a central kitchen – we’re roasting fresh chicken and steaming greens. No shortcuts, no compromises, just good bites only. Winning a Slice of Toast would show that quick food can also be brilliant food.

Tell me a bit about Yolk

I used to work in the City, stuck in the office late, staring down the same sad fridge-cold sandwiches every day. Eventually I decided to do something about it. We started with pop-ups, then a half-shipping-container at Broadgate, and now a multi-site business with an incredible team. What began as me and a few mates in the kitchen is now a talented, experienced group who lift the standard every single day. They’re the reason Yolk has gone from idea to reality.

Tell us something we didn’t know about Yolk

Most food-to-go brands cut corners on the bits you can’t see – like sauces. We don’t. Every day in our open kitchens, our team makes hollandaise and béarnaise from scratch with real egg yolks, butter and lemon juice. No stabilisers, no fakery. Just proper sauces, fresh and honest. It’s harder work, but it’s what makes the food taste alive – and why you won’t find another grab-and-go brand doing it like us.

What’s your favourite thing about the Square Mile?

The pubs on a Thursday night. The Square Mile has a unique mix of history, energy and character, and the pubs are where it all comes together. Barristers and builders at the same bar, inspiration flying after the second pint. Some of Yolk’s best ideas have been formed in Square Mile pubs.

What’s the your fondest memory of the Square Mile?

Back in 2016, we opened a half-shipping-container at Broadgate serving just four sandwiches, four egg pots and speciality coffee. From day one the queue formed and we realised we were onto something. The City understood what we were trying to do straight away. That tiny site was the turning point from pop-ups to a real business – and it still feels like the Square Mile is our spiritual home.

What’s your secret Square Mile hotspot?

Not exactly a secret, but Bleecker Burger in Spitalfields is a go-to. During Covid, when outdoor markets were one of the few places you could meet, one particular meal there with friends lives so clearly in my memory. After months at home, that first bite was unreal – and it still hits the spot.

What’s your favourite thing to have on toast?

Butter. Add some Bovril and I’m in heaven. If I’m feeling fancy, it’s melted cheddar with nduja – spicy, smoky, rich. Nduja is a bit of an obsession, which is why it’s made its way into more than a few Yolk dishes.

• VOTE FOR YOUR TOAST THE CITY WINNERS HERE