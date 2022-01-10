Djokovic saga: Novak ‘wants to stay’ amid Australia visa row

Novak Djokovic has said he wants to stay in Australia after the Judge ruled in favour of his visa appeal. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic has spoken out for the first time since he was detained in Melbourne.

The world No1 said on Twitter: “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation.

“Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete at the Australian Open.

“I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.

“For now I cannot say more but thank you all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong.”

— Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

Serbian Djokovic tweeted as his brother, father, uncle and mother were giving a press conference back in Europe.

“He is the best tennis player of all time. Everything he supports in his life is to live up to his principles and his ideals, Djokovic’s brother Djordje said.

“He has been branded in different ways for many years but he has always supported the freedom of choice.”

His mother, Dijana, added: “We are here to celebrate the victory of our son. A boy [ Djokovic ] who learned not to put up with lies and cheating, he always fought for justice.

“He’s done nothing wrong. He was subjected to torture and harassment.”

Djokovic’s father Srdjan said: “He was not given any rights, they took away all of his rights – the rights he has as a human being.

“They attempted to persuade him to sign that he’s revoking his own visa.”

Alex Hawke MP, who is the Australian Minister for Immigration, has the ability to overrule the Judge and expel Djokovic from the country for three years.

It was thought that Djokovic would take part in the press conference but he did not appear.

Conference quotes provided taken using a translator on the BBC feed