Disney+ to offer discount on subscription service to boost audience

With its second birthday coming up Disney+ is dropping the price of its subscription service to $1.99 for a month as it seeks to grow its subscriber base.

The offer will begin today and will be valid until next week for new and eligible returning subscribers in the United States and some other countries according to a statement.

“Since launching two years ago, Disney+ has captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences around the world with its best-in-class originals and robust library of beloved films and series,” said Kareem Daniel, Chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution.

“We are creating an unparalleled experience for our subscribers as only The Walt Disney Company can,” he added.

According to the latest company figures Disney+ has 116m subscribers. However, video subscription services find it notoriously difficult to hold onto customers who frequently switch between sites.

In celebration of two years in the video subscription game Disney will also over its + customers free shipping in the US and Europe from November 12 to November 14.

The company also announced that it would be releasing a series of NFTs in collaboration with VeVe, the largest mobile-first digital collectible platform, which will feature Disney characters.

