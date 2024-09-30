Dishoom creates hundreds of jobs and serves up record sales

Dishoom is headquartered in London.

Dishoom created almost 300 jobs as its sales surged past the £100m mark during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

The London-headquartered restaurant chain has posted a turnover of £116.8m for 2023, according to newly-filed accounts with Companies House.

The latest figure comes after Dishoom reported a turnover of £94.9m for the previous financial year.

Dishoom also increased the average number of people it employed during the 12 months from 1,572 to 1,857.

Its higher turnover also helped the business up its pre-tax profit from £4.7m to £7.4m.

Dishoom said that its latest results were the first full year to not be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the last year not to be impacted, 2019, the company reported a turnover of £52.9m and a pre-tax profit of £4.7m.

During the height of the pandemic, Dishoom’s turnover fell to £29.1m and it made a pre-tax loss of £3.7m.

However, since then Dishoom’s turnover and pre-tax profit have risen every year.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The company continues to focus on improving the quality of its customer experience and on the development and retention of its team.”

Dishoom outperforms smaller rival

The company issued a dividend of £9.8m for the year, up from the £3.7m it paid out in the prior 12 months.

Dishoom was founded in 2010 by Shamil and Kavi Thakrar, along with Amar and Adarsh Radia, who both left the business in 2017.

Its first restaurant was in London’s Covent Garden and now has six other sites in the capital as well as locations in Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester.

The results come after rival Mowgli Street Food entered the red despite posting record sales during its latest financial year.

The restaurant chain run by celebrity chef Nisha Katona reported a turnover of £30.8m for the year to July 31, 2023, up from £26.8m in the prior 12 months.

However the Liverpool-headquartered company slipped to an operating loss of £86,026 after previously making a profit of £2m.