Deliveroo to launch three ‘dark kitchens’ in London amid expansion push

Deliveroo has today opened three new dark kitchens in London. Delivery only sites which house chefs from popular restaurants including Dishoom, Rosa’s Thai and Five Guys.

Deliveroo has opened three ‘dark kitchens’ in London, where brands including Dishoom, Five Guys and Rosa’s Thai will set up shop, as it pursues expansion.

The dark kitchens will house chefs from partner restaurants who will only cook food for delivery in order to streamline the take-out process.

Three new sites have today opened in Acton, Brent Cross and Dulwich in 2022, Deliveroo told City A.M., with deliveries from the new kitchens expected to take under 30 minutes.

Will Shu, chief executive and founder of Deliveroo, said: “we are really excited to expand our Editions kitchens and bring amazing cuisines to even more consumers across the country. Our delivery-only Editions kitchens have been a gamechanger for the food delivery industry, and will continue to play a vital role in helping restaurants recover from the pandemic and drive growth.”

Restaurants to take up residence in Deliveroo’s delivery only kitchens range from London independents to international chains, and include Dishoom, Five Guys, Chilango, Tao Tao Ju, Bleecker, Shake Shack, Pho and Rosa’s Thai.

First set up in 2016, Deliveroo now has dark kitchens set up across UK cities including Manchester, Leeds and Brighton.

Rory Scallan, Head of Commercial for Five Guys, said: ‘’We’re delighted to be opening Five Guys in the Deliveroo Editions kitchens.

“Our delivery sales and partnership with Deliveroo has grown throughout the pandemic and we’re excited to see how the Editions kitchens can further strengthen this,” Scallan added.

Launched in 2013 Deliveroo has experienced breakaway growth during the pandemic seeing revenues of £922m in the six months ending 30 June 2021. Despite the positive results the company’s share price has collapsed by over a quarter over the past year.

