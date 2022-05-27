KFC trials first delivery only kitchens to reach London fried chicken lovers

KFC has launched its first delivery only kitchens today, as the company tries to untap opportunities and create jobs across the country.

The first kitchen will be opened in the capital – with additional trials phased across the year – as the fried chicken experts continue to improve experiences for team members, fans and delivery partners alike.

Each kitchen will create 30 new jobs in a boost for local communities and locations have been selected due to their continued sales growth via a range of channels and delivery platforms (drive thru, front counter, kiosks & delivery).

The company recently opened its 1000th restaurant in the UK and Ireland.

KFC ‘s parent firm Yum! reported sales grew 10 per cent for KFC, excluding in China, which is still facing lockdown measures.

Fans will be able to order delicious fried chicken from the delivery only kitchen locations through Deliveroo, JustEat, UberEats & via KFC’s website and app.

James Whitehorn, Chief Development Officer, KFC said: “We’re excited by the potential of our delivery only kitchens; ensuring our fans get their fried chicken fix in good time whilst also creating more job and improving the experiences of KFC team members and delivery drivers. “

“This launch presents an opportunity for us to reach more people than ever and let them enjoy KFC’s delicious fried chicken in their own homes. We can’t wait to see the results!”