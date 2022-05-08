Finger lickin’ good: Quorn teams up with KFC for European expansion

Meat-free giant Quorn has teamed up with KFC to grow its veggie and vegan presence across Europe.

With eyes set on Germany, the market expansion follows the successful launch of the KFC Vegan Burger in the UK, made with a Quorn fillet, and coated in the Colonel’s secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices. The burger became a permanent at KFC stores in January this year.

Developing its meat-free chicken options for the global chain, Quorn products will be available in several thousand additional restaurants.

The British brand was launched back in 1985 by Marlow Foods, and has been working with the US fast food chain to develop new offerings, from meat substitute big buckets to veggie wraps.

It comes as the global demand for meat-free alternatives has boomed in recent years, and is estimated to be worth $27bn by 2027.

Peter Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer at Quorn, said: “To cater to the growing demand for meat-free food around the world, we’re delighted to be working with KFC in more markets following the success of the KFC Vegan Chicken Burger in UK and Ireland.

“Ensuring there are delicious meat-free food choices for consumers, wherever and whenever they make food decisions, is key to our mission of providing healthy food for people and planet.”