Dining Diary: Whitcomb’s at The Londoner

Typically associated with gaudy tourist traps, Leicester Square is now home to the bone-achingly cool The Londoner, a hotel which is saved from being intimidatingly chic by the excellence of its warmly welcoming staff. Attention to detail is the name of the game here from the witty selection of art to the Italian Murano glass doorknobs to the perfectly poured martini served at the long, elegant bar.

Dinner at Whitcomb’s produced a conundrum of tempting dishes but thankfully, as many are decadently rich, they are made for sharing. The calamars frits were succulent, the risotto aux champignons was topped with delicate slivers of black truffle and the bubbling skillet of fromage au four was any cheese-lovers delight and cut through beautifully by a crisp Chablis, selected by our knowledgeable Sommelier.

The wine list itself could while away the evening with a tremendous selection of big hitters and niche favourites. I was delighted not only by the Coravin section of premium wines by the glass but to see some of my very favourite English producers making the list including Gusbourne, Balfour and Nyetimer – the latter of which also stakes its claim in the bedroom’s minibars. Indeed, while here treat yourself to a night’s stay, not just for the best stocked bars I have ever seen but for the sumptuously comfortable beds and fluffy slippers, the views over London’s skyline and access to resident’s only spaces like the hidden Whisky Room, reached through a secret door, should you be able to find it…

Continue the indulgence the next day with heaps of smoked salmon, fluffy almond croissants and their signature Le Bénédicte topped with richly truffled hollandaise. Not to mention the Londoner’s complimentary spa access. A swim, sauna and steam are just what is needed to work off the heady excess of the night before.