Diamond a Beautiful bet to give Burke another Lowther

Trainer Karl Burke has won the Lowther twice in the last four years

ONLY one market leader has obliged in the last eight runnings of today’s Lowther Stakes (1.50pm), a six-furlong Group Two for juvenile fillies.

Karl Burke has been successful twice in the last four years, both with double-figure priced contenders, and his BEAUTIFUL DIAMOND looks a great each-way bet to land the hat-trick.

Very impressive on debut at Nottingham in June, she was sent off favourite for the Group Two Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and ran a fine race to finish third to Crimson Advocate and today’s rival RELIEF RALLY.

That was only the second run of her life and you can be sure she will have learned plenty from it.

As a daughter of Twilight Son, she should relish the step up to six furlongs here and at around 8/1, she looks excellent each-way value.

William Haggas’ Relief Rally is a worthy favourite and could well be coming here unbeaten as she only failed by the narrowest of margins in the Queen Mary.

After that she won the Super Sprint at Newbury in great style, despite racing on the unfavoured side of the track.

She is another who should improve for the step up to six furlongs and the only thing not to like is her price of 2/1.

She won’t be far away and is definitely one to include in a World Pool Quinella with tote.co.uk, along with Beautiful Diamond.

The other one I’d throw into the mix is Andrew Balding’s FLORA OF BERMUDA who shed her maiden tag in fine style in the Alice Keppel Fillies’ Conditions Stakes at Goodwood a few weeks ago.

She was drawn on the wrong side of the track in the Queen Mary, but still ran a fine race to finish sixth.

POINTERS

Beautiful Diamond e/w 1.50pm York

Beautiful Diamond, Flora Of Bermuda, Relief Rally

(World Pool Quinella) 1.50pm York