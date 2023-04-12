Demachine a monster price at 25/1 to win Topham

Demachine is looking for his fourth win over fences in Friday’s Topham Chase

WITH plenty of rain in the air, the best short-priced bet on Friday’s Aintree card could well be GERRI COLOMBE in the opening Mildmay Novices’ Chase (1.45pm).

Gordon Elliott’s seven-year-old was arguably unlucky not to reel in The Real Whacker at Cheltenham and the return to a more conventional track will help too.

Davy Russell steps in for the injured Jordan Gainford and the pair look a decent bet at even-money to land the Grade One pot.

The William Hill Handicap Hurdle (2.20pm) looks as competitive as you might expect with the eye being drawn to the Sam Thomas-trained GOOD RISK AT ALL.

He’s a horse that needs soft ground conditions to be at his best, which he should get on Friday, and I’ve a feeling he didn’t handle Cheltenham when seventh in the Coral Cup last time out.

This flatter track should suit him much better and I can see him producing an improved performance at 14/1.

The best betting race of the afternoon might well be the Topham Chase (4.05pm) over the Grand National fences.

Willie Mullins is throwing plenty of darts at the prize and saddles the top four in the weights headed by Haut En Couleurs under stable jockey Paul Townend.

He’s likely to go well despite having to shoulder 12 stone, but I’m taking a chance on DEMACHINE who has bits and pieces of form that puts him right in amongst the best of these, including when second in the Reynoldstown as a novice and fifth in the Ladbrokes Trophy a few years back.

Kerry Lee’s runner just found three miles stretched him too far at Doncaster last time and the return to this slightly shorter trip looks ideal.

The handicapper has taken another pound off his back meaning he is now back down to a competitive mark and looks over-priced at 25/1 each-way.

I’ll also have a saver on Harry Fry’s PHOENIX WAY at 18/1 as he too has dropped to a very workable mark.

He’s actually now below the rating which he won off at Ascot last January and Kevin Brogan gets on well with him.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Gerri Colombe 1.45pm Aintree

Good Risk At All 2.20pm Aintree

Demachine e/w 4.05pm Aintree

Phoenix Way e/w 4.05pm Aintree