Deloitte mandates vaccinations for staff in US offices

Auditing giant Deloitte has told staff coming into its US offices from October, that they must be vaccinated against Covid-19, according to reports.

Chief executive officer of Deloitte US, Joe Ucuzoglu, told staff in an email that from 11 October they would be required to reveal their vaccination status on a secure company website, according to Bloomberg.

The news follows reports today that Goldman Sachs has also told employees entering its US offices that they must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

Double jabbed staff members at Goldman will receive weekly coronavirus tests from September 7.