Return to office delayed for unvaccinated Credit Suisse staff in US

Credit Suisse has told its unvaccinated US employees to continue to work from home until mid-October while vaccinated staff can return to the office from September, according to reports.

The Swiss lender postponed the date when all of its US staff would be required to return to working from the office to 18 October, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg.

Meanwhile its vaccinated Credit Suisse staff will be able to return over a month earlier, from 7 September.

The memo was reportedly signed by managerial staff including investment bank division head Christian Meissner, trading head Jay Kim and David Miller, the lead of investment banking activities.

The news comes amid reported announcements by other big firms on the return to office rules and vaccinations statuses.

Goldman Sachs and Deloitte for example will reportedly be mandating its staff in the US to disclose their vaccination status in order to return to the office.