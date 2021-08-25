Goldman Sachs introduces vaccination requirement for US office workers

Goldman Sachs has told employees anyone entering its US offices must be fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

The bank told staff they must also wear masks in offices from Wednesday, even if they are vaccinated, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Double jabbed staff members will receive weekly coronavirus tests from September 7.

The bank had previously asked employees to disclose their vaccination status.

Rivals Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have also introduced vaccination requirements for office workers while JP Morgan, Bank of America and Wells Fargo do not have the policy.

Elsewhere, three employees at CNN were fired for visiting the news organisation’s offices without having had a Covid-19 jab.

“Everyone from news, sports and studios who comes in now and going forward must be vaccinated. We have been clear about this for months, so there should be no confusion,” CNN president President Jeff Zucker told staff.