Deloitte London employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee in the London office of Big Four accountant Deloitte has tested positive for coronavirus.

Staff at Deloitte’s UK offices were told the news yesterday by chief executive Richard Houston, the Financial Times reported.

The audit firm said it was “deep cleaning” one floor of its 1 New Street Square offices in the City of London.

The firm has not quarantined the office, but said staff could work from home if they like.

Houston said: “We’ve just received confirmation that a colleague . . . has tested positive for Covid-19. Following the diagnosis they are now in hospital and receiving good care,” the FT reported.

He said the news was “unsettling” and said Deloitte was working with Public Health England on its response.

A Deloitte spokesperson said: “Deloitte has been closely monitoring and managing the Covid-19 situation in order to respond as necessary. The health and safety of our people and clients is our top priority.

“One of the floors in our offices has recently been impacted, with a member of staff being confirmed with Covid-19 after returning from a personal trip to Asia. The member of staff is now in hospital and receiving good care.

“We have taken precautionary measures based on our firm-wide guidelines and advice from Public Health England.

“We continue to monitor the situation and will adjust our guidance as necessary.”



Last week oil company Chevron sent home 300 staff from its Canary Wharf offices over fears one of its employees may have caught Covid-19.

On Thursday, all 1,100 staff at law firm Baker McKenzie’s Ludgate Hill offices were told to work from home after fears a staff member had caught the virus.

The suspected case was a false alarm and the firm’s staff have returned to work.