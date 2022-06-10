Deloitte denies failing to protect ex-employee from bullying

Deloitte has denied failing to protect a former female employee from being bullied after her relationship with a male partner ended.

The Big Four firm denied that it had “failed” to stop the Deloitte partner Chris Holliday from harassing former risk analyst Katrina Jones, after she filed a lawsuit against the firm’s London office last year.

Jones said she suffered psychiatric harm as a result of “oppressive, manipulative, and abusive” behaviour on the part of Holliday, after their romantic relationship ended, according to the Financial Times.

Deloitte has said that it should not be held liable for ay incidents of bullying or harassment on the part of Holliday, as it said the “majority of the conduct complained of took place away from work and in the context of a personal relationship between autonomous adults.”

However, the lawsuit raises questions as to the extent to which employers have duties towards staff in relationships with more senior colleagues.

Deloitte refused to comment.