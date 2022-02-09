Deloitte to buy up Belfast software developer as it pursues Northern Ireland expansion

Belfast

Big Four accountancy giant Deloitte is planning to acquire Belfast based software developer Etain, in a vote confidence in the city of Belfast which will see the firm create Northern Ireland’s biggest AI and data practice.

The deal will double the size of Deloitte’s Belfast AI and data practice, and see the Big Four firm bring on board Etain’s 70 employees.

In an email to City A.M. a spokesperson for Deloitte confirmed that Etain’s team will be moving into Deloitte’s technology hub based out of the Gasworks development.

Deloitte first let out the entirety of the 9,300sq ft Gasworks development in 2014, as part of its Belfast expansion.

At the time, Deloitte said Northern Ireland is a “hotbed of talent” as it set out plans to make its Belfast offices its biggest UK offices outside of London. Deloitte currently employs more than 1,000 people in Northern Ireland’s capital city.

Founded in Belfast in 1999 as an IT consultancy, Etain now has offices in both London and Dublin. The firm has supplied data management systems to clients including Horse Racing Ireland and the Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce.

The deal comes as Deloitte continues its investment in regional technology hubs across the UK, in cities including Bristol, Reading, and Edinburgh.

Belfast is increasingly coming to be seen as a professional services hub, after accountancy giant PwC created 771 jobs in the Northern Irish capital last year, as part of plans to invest £40m into the city.

Anne-Marie Malley, managing partner for Consulting at Deloitte said that by doubling the size of its AI and data practice, Deloitte will be able to “grow the scale and sophistication of the projects” of the projects it delivers.

Danny McConnell, lead Consulting partner for Deloitte in Northern Ireland, concluded: “Belfast has established itself as a dynamic hub for innovation, with a strong reputation for business, technology and new software development, in particular.”

“We’re continuing to invest in the rejuvenation of the city, which is among the fastest growing technology capitals in Europe.”

“Growing our Belfast Technology Studio with the acquisition of Etain, at completion, will enhance the culture, capability and creativity of this team and ensure that we are working with the very best talent within the city’s burgeoning technology community.”