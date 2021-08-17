Travers Smith moving London HQ next door to Deloitte and Goldman Sachs

Law firm Travers Smith will relocate its City of London headquarters in 2025 and neighbour Goldman Sachs and Deloitte offices.

Its new headquarters will be based at Stonecutter Court, a 13-storey office in Farringdon which is a short distance from its current location on Snow Hill in the same area. The silver circle firm signed a lease for the new premises for the duration of 15 years.

The change of scene, scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, will bring all of the firm’s London-based staff, who are currently divided across two offices, under the same roof.

“The move to Stonecutter Court shows our confidence in the future — an opportunity to build on our success and allow for growth in the coming years,” managing partner Edmund Reed said in a statement.

“With its modern, sustainable and inclusive design, this building reflects the vision for our business and will provide an exciting and vibrant working environment which will appeal to both our people and our clients.”

Senior partner Kathleen Russ said: “The location of the offices works well for our core client base and, for our thriving and fast-growing dispute resolution team, has the added attraction of proximity to the courts. We look forward to welcoming our clients to our new offices in 2025.”

The new space for Travers Smith lawyers will include flexible office spaces and four roof terraces.

The law firm will take the top nine floors of the building, totalling 158,000 square feet, with the option of taking either an additional floor, or reducing by one floor.