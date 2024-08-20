Deira to go the extra Mile in Great Voltigeur

Deira Mile finished fourth in the Derby at Epsom on his last outing.

DESPITE only attracting a field of six runners, Wednesday’s Group Two Great Voltigeur (3.00pm) certainly doesn’t lack quality.

Irish Derby winner Los Angeles is the favourite after showing plenty of guts to land the Irish Classic at the Curragh, where he reversed Epsom Derby placings with Ambiente Friendly.

Ballydoyle had plenty of pacemakers in the race that day to ensure it was run at a strong gallop to suit Los Angeles and things worked out perfectly for the son of Camelot, as he got a perfect tow into the race as well as split up the rail.

While Euphoric looks set to make the pace for his stablemate this time, it’s a race that could still get tactical and I can’t see Los Angeles having the required pace if this turned into a sprint from the two pole.

King’s Gambit, who went close in the York Stakes last time, is another that could prove unsuited by the set up of this race as he likes to be settled in rear early on.

That makes me think the value, on a Win and Place line with World Pool, is with DEIRA MILE.

Owen Burrows’ colt was an excellent fourth in the Derby, staying on well on his first go at the trip, and finishing just behind Los Angeles.

He was held up that day to get the mile-and-a-half trip but looked to see it out well, and I’d expect him to be more positively ridden in this small field.

I see him having a bit more of a change of gear than Los Angeles and he could surprise the favourite if getting first run.

The Stayers’ Handicap (4.10pm) is a competitive heat where it may pay to play two at big prices.

FORZA ORTA won this race last year off a two-pound higher mark and has surely been targeted at this contest by trainer Kevin Ryan.

He hasn’t been beaten far in big handicaps like the Chester Cup and Northumberland Plate this season and the handicapper is giving him a big chance with Hollie Doyle aboard.

I’ll be playing him Win and Place with World Pool and will also be doing the same with Alan King’s TRITONIC.

He’s been a grand servant for connections and while he hasn’t won on the flat since October 2022, he’s another that has slid down to an attractive mark.

A marathon two-and-a-half mile trip looked to be too exacting at Goodwood last time, but he still ran a nice race to finish sixth.

Dropped back to this more suitable distance of two miles for the first time this season, and now six pounds below his last winning mark, he looks primed to go well.

World Pool offers the potential of huge payouts from small stakes and a Quinella (select the first two home in any order) is a particularly good bet in competitive handicaps like this.

I’ll be bundling Forza Orta and Tritonic up with DIVINE COMEDY in my Quinella bet.

This mare is one of the most improved stayers in training and is always underestimated due to her connections.

After a close second at Royal Ascot last time, she can’t be left out of the equation.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Deira Mile (Win & Place) 3.00pm York

Forza Orta (Win & Place) 4.10pm York

Tritonic (Win & Place) 4.10pm York

Forza Orta, Tritonic, Divine Comedy (Quinella – 6 units) 4.10pm York