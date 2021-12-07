DC Thomson appoints ex Time director Rebecca Miskin as new chief exec

Owner of Beano DC Thomson announced the appointment of Rebecca Miskin as chief executive of its media portfolio this afternoon, as the 116-year-old company progresses its growth plans.

Miskin joined DC Thomson as chief strategy and transformation officer in summer 2020 and developed the plan to consolidate DC Thomson’s media entities and create a scalable media company.

In this newly created position, Rebecca will be overseeing the company’s entire media operation, bringing together brands including Beano Studios, Stylist and Puzzler for the first time, as well as communities in energy, local and national news, teaching, crafts, sport and radio.

Miskin will retain her group strategy role, having previously worked as digital strategy director at Hearst, general manager at NBC Universal and commercial director at Time.

Christopher Thomson, chairman of DC Thomson, said: “Rebecca’s appointment as CEO is a crucial part of our transformation strategy, which looks afresh at how we can inform, entertain and delight audiences now and in the future. She will be supported by an experienced leadership team drawn from across the group to create engaging content and experiences that truly connect with our audiences.

Miskin said: “DC Thomson was founded on creativity and entrepreneurialism. As the company transforms to prepare itself for the future, it is my mission to nurture that spirit.”

“To survive and grow, we have to do more than just attract customers, we need to create loyal and long-lasting communities and we will achieve that by investing in technology, data and talent.”