Dazzling is Fit and ready to re-enter winners’ circle for Eustace

Dazzling Fit has won twice at Sha Tin.

SUNDAY’s Panasonic Vitalift Handicap (8.15am) over 10 furlongs may look an open looking contest on paper but it is guaranteed to have a short-priced favourite in the line-up, with Gentleman’s Legacy and Purton seeking to gain compensation for a recent costly seasonal appearance defeat.

A healthy revised weights advantage with the winner of that race Mighty Strength, as well as stepping up in distance – unbeaten in his only try over the trip – suggest he will be hard to beat, but there are some fair handicappers in the line-up who are likely to improve, so it may be best to look elsewhere for a winner.

Later on the card, it is the turn of potentially smart DAZZLING FIT to put his name forward for a place in next year’s Four-Year-Old Classic Series.

There is no doubting this son of Ribchester was put into many pundits ‘black book’ as a horse to follow after an exciting first campaign, including two wins over seven furlongs, which saw him rise 17 pounds in the ratings.

The New Zealand-bred galloper makes his seasonal appearance in the Panasonic Washer Dryer Handicap (9.55am) over seven furlongs, and it is hard to look beyond him despite some useful handicappers, including Top Dragon and Armour War Eagle, in opposition.

Maybe a slight concern is the form of trainer David Eustace’s stable, with the yard only supplying one winner so far this season, but he does look a picture of health judged by his recent track work.

With in-form jockey ‘Cool Hand Luke’ Ferraris doing the steering, the four-year-old, with an inside draw in his favour, should have an uninterrupted rail-hugging journey, and then hopefully can use his trademark blistering turn of foot to good effect in the closing stages.

Keep an eye on a promising newcomer from the Caspar Fownes stable called Alpha Strike who lines up in the Technics Headphones Handicap (9.20am) over five furlongs.

The son of I Am Immortal won his only race in Queensland, Australia, before shipping over to his new home, and has excited work-watchers in both his track work and trials.

He faces a tough assignment on his debut against a number of battle-hardened gallopers but is worth a close watch with Vincent Ho in the saddle.

POINTERS

Dazzling Fit 9.55am Sha Tin