David Pipe looks ahead to his runners over the coming days

THERE is still no sign of the rain stopping and we continue to get soaked down here.

Our spirits were lifted by RAMSES DE TEILLEE last weekend as he booked his ticket to the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival with a gutsy win at Haydock.

He is tough and battle-hardened and although he may bump into a few speedier types on the day, he will take some passing.

The favourite is currently rated 150, so he will have to step up to beat us as we are rated 151.

Looking at tomorrow’s action, we plan to send HUGO N’ TAZ to Newcastle for the Eider Chase (2.45pm).

He won really well at Market Rasen on Boxing Day and gives us the impression he gallops all day.

Having said that, he will need to if he is to get 4m1½f in this ground and we won’t know whether he truly stays until we give it a go.

ELAN DE BALME disappointed us a bit on his first run in this country at Wincanton last month.

That was over 3m1f and Tom [Scudamore] felt that he may just not have stayed the trip.

We plan to send him to Kempton tomorrow for the 2m4½f handicap chase (4.10pm) and know that he’s a lot better than he showed last time.

I’m hoping he can put up a much better performance.

As for today’s action I am running four at Exeter, all of which have chances.

We are trying first time blinkers on KNOW THE SCORE in the novices’ handicap chase (2.15pm) and if he puts his best foot forward, he could easily bounce back.