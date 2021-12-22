Danny Care interview: Harlequins star on playing abroad and the importance of fans

Danny Care talks to City A.M. as Fuller’s London Pride is announced as Premiership Rugby’s latest sponsor

At the age of 34, you’re usually classed as tethering on the edge of retirement in rugby. But Harlequins star Danny Care’s new lease of life, post-England career, has seen him return to being one of the in-form scrum-halves in Europe.

Playing in a side littered with quality, Care is a senior member of a squad who won the Premiership last year. But the league is moving and shaking, and money talks – it’s a life, career and business, when push comes to shove.

It’s been what some would describe a silly season for transfers thus far. George Ford and Ellis Genge are leaving unbeaten Leicester Tigers, while this week Exeter Chiefs confirmed the departure of international duo Sam Skinner and Jonny Hill.

Care, himself out of contract come the end of this season, raises his eyebrows when it is suggested that Harlequins’ transfer window has been quiet thus far.

“We’re very lucky to do what we do, we get paid very well, but it doesn’t last forever,” he says.

When asked whether he would blame players for chasing the money, Care adds: “I would never begrudge anyone choosing to make a decision for their family.

“I think if you’re playing for England, with the World Cup looming, that you’ve got every chance of winning – if I was one of those lads, I wouldn’t be looking abroad.

“[Looking abroad] hasn’t crossed my mind to be honest. If an opportunity arose, obviously my family would have a look at it.

“We’ll see what happens. Me and the club are having a couple of chats at the moment about what the next couple of years could look like.”

Welsh spirit

Care is clearly enjoying his rugby at Harlequins – running the show behind Alex Dombrandt and alongside Marcus Smith must be a scrum-half’s dream. The No9 spoke to City A.M. after a duo of wins in the Champions Cup, the latter over Cardiff Rugby.

The Welsh outfit were hit hard by Covid-19 and have been relying on ex-pros and semi-pros to fulfil fixtures, something Care highly appreciated – despite friendly online stick from team-mate Joe Marler.

Give it a rest you helmet — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) December 18, 2021

“When you get stick from Joe Marler who’s taken a week off while I was out there with the boys trying to get the win…” Care jokes. “Like I said, what they’ve gone through the last few weeks is unbelievable.

“To even get a team that played so well against Toulouse and then came down to us and threw the ball around – it was a great game to be involved in.”

Duty of Care

Harlequins are one of the hottest tickets in town, selling out many of their matches this season. That said, Saturday’s game against Cardiff saw a visibly dwindled attendance.

Covid-19 fears have plagued sport in the last few weeks, Nearly 50 Premiership players returned positive tests last week, while the Premier League saw nearly double that figure this week.

While Care appreciates the fans, it’s a realistic prospect that Quins’ bumper Big Game could be played behind closed doors.

“When we played with no one there [at the Stoop], it was so soulless,” adds Care, speaking to publicise Fuller’s London Pride becoming a sponsor of Premiership Rugby.

“For a lot of us, the return of fans gave us a lot of perspective again. You can’t take fans for granted.

“Playing in front of fans is the reason I play the game. It’s that atmosphere, trying to get people off their seats clapping and having a good time.

“There’s not an awful lot of joy when you watch the news. We might not play perfect rugby, and there may be a lot of mistakes, but I think we try to entertain.

“I was there when Quins came up with the idea of a Big Game, I think the fans love it.

“I feel like their dads but I can’t wait to see Louis Lynagh and Cadan Murley, these types of young boys, just experience that crowd. Hopefully we get the go-ahead to play.”

Danny Care is one of the in-form scrum halves in Premiership rugby. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Singapore awaits?

Last week, City A.M. revealed Premiership title sponsor Gallagher’s desire to expand the game to pastures new.

CMO Christopher Mead floated the idea of games in Singapore.

“I could happily jump on a plane, business class, to Kuala Lumpur or Singapore,” Care says.

“I’m an advocate of trying to grow the game. You can’t sit still, you really can’t sit still, especially with rugby.

“You’ve got to keep thinking in new ways and get more people involved in it.

“We want more people to take up the sport we love. If that’s a way of doing it then I’m all ears.

“If they need an ambassador to go over there and help out with discussions then I’m keen.”

Fuller’s London Pride is the Official Beer of Premiership Rugby #SupportWithPride