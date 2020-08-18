Dancin Inthestreet can Make My Day at York

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

FOLLOWING what’s set to be a mouth-watering renewal of the Juddmonte International, MAKE MY DAYlooks a fine bet in the Sky Bet Handicap (3.45pm).

The four-year-old was a taking winner on his first start for Ralph Beckett at York last time, havingpreviously been trained by John Gosden.

He couldn’t have been much more impressive that day and the way he won suggested a subsequent six pound rise might not be enough to stop him going in again here.

That York win was over 1m4f and although he’s up significantly in trip here to two miles, he won well over 1m6f for Gosden last season, so the extra distance should be fine.

Beckett’s charge could still be a fair way ahead of the handicapper and he looks the one to be with at 11/2.

The following Sky Bet Fillies’ Sprint Handicap (4.20pm) looks a fairly tricky puzzle to solve on paper, with plenty closely matched on ratings.

However, my eye is drawn to DANCIN INTHESTREET for Tom Marquand and William Haggas.

The three-year-old, who has been largely campaigned over further than this five-furlong trip in her career so far, looks a big player at 9/4, with arguably her best efforts coming over the minimum distance.

The form of her third behind Art Power at Royal Ascot looks very strong now with the winner a leading fancy for Friday’s Nunthorpe and her case is heightened by the fact she’s now four pounds better off with the runner-up that day, Keep Busy.

She was beaten by just a neck there and the revised weights here mean she’s getting a stone from her chief market rival.

That should be enough to turn the tables in her favour and Haggas looks to continue his fine recent form.

POINTERS

Make My Day 11/2 3.45pm York

Dancin Inthestreet 9/4 4.20pm York