Dallaglio charity in gruelling 1,500km cycle from Rome to Nice

Lawrence Dallaglio, the former England international and now BT sport rugby pundit

A gruelling cycling challenge spearheaded by Rugby World Cup winner Lawrence Dallaglio is into its second stage as a peloton cycle from Rome to Nice in aid of charity.

The 1,500km challenge aims to raise £100,000 for RugbyWorks, a charity founded by the England international.

Dallaglio said: We are currently over half way through the very last Dallaglio Cycle Slam.

“This total of 10 days of madness sees myself and a large portion of equally committed lunatics take on another physically demanding two wheeled challenge cycling just over 1,500km from Rome to Nice to raise money for the young people supported by Dallaglio RugbyWorks.”

Added Dallaglio: “The gruelling 14,000m climbs we will face along the way are fuelled by an unwavering commitment and passion to help these young people, who often fall off the radar and are forgotten.

“I am determined to reach a total of over £100,000 funds raised. It really will make a difference to these young people and help them lead more positive and productive futures.

“Just because you are excluded from school it doesn’t mean you should be excluded from society.”

The website says: “The Dallaglio Cycle Slam was launched in 2010 and has since become one of the focal events in the charity’s calendar. The first event saw Lawrence flanked by 200 riders taking on a spectacular route between all of the Six Nations stadiums raising over £1million for charity.

“The Cycle Slam soon became a regular event taking place every two years and has gone from strength to strength.

“Much of our work over the past 10 years has been powered by two wheels. Over five Dallaglio Cycle Slams, our supporters have cycled over 540,000km around Europe raising millions of pounds for our young people.

“Cycle Slam 2024 will see our riders journey through the beautiful towns and cities of Italy. The riders will be cycling many miles and climbing mighty heights whilst taking in the spectacular views and raising money for Dallaglio RugbyWorks.”