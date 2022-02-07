Czech contender Allwyn appoints former Sainsbury’s chief as it hopes for National Lottery licence win

Europe’s largest lottery operator Allwyn is set to appoint former chief exec of Sainsbury’s, Justin King CBE as its UK Chair as the race to win the Fourth National Lottery Licence Competition nears the finish line.

The role, which is contingent on the Czech based firm Allwyn being selected by The Gambling Commission as the preferred operator, will see him take immediate responsibilities for ensuring the transition from the current operator of The National Lottery to Allwyn.

Commenting on the announcement, Sir Keith Mills, Chair of Allwyn’s bid, said: “Justin has an impressive track record of delivering transformative change at large organisations, including his time at Sainsbury’s where he revitalised the supermarket giant. His knowledge of the British retail sector and keen interest in rejuvenating the British high street will be of particular importance to The National Lottery’s retail network.”

“Through his role on Allwyn’s Advisory Board, Justin has been pivotal over the course of our application; his appointment as Chair, should we be selected, is a natural evolution, playing to his strengths and further enhancing our credentials.”

King commented: “I have thoroughly enjoyed working with the team over the last two years, putting together a game changing application and transition plan. Allwyn has an impressive track record of making lotteries better and we have a world class team of sector specialists, backed by Allwyn’s extensive network of European lottery expertise.”

“It would be an honour to lead Allwyn as operator of the National Lottery, playing our part in guiding this treasured institution into a new era.”

The appointment of British businessman Justin King could be read as a response to Flutter Entertainment’s letter to the Gambling Commission stressing the importance of the contract staying in the hands of a UK based company.

The National Lottery contract is one of the most lucrative public sector contracts and Allwyn is fighting against the likes of Flutter and Camelot for the bid.

The has banned bidders from commenting publicly about the process.