Sky Bet owner sets sights on National Lottery takeover

The surprise bid could threaten Camelot’s chances of winning the next national lottery bid.

The competition to takeover the National Lottery is heating up with Sky Bet owner Flutter Entertainment angling to keep the contract in British hands.

The chief executive of Flutter Entertainment, which owns Sky Bet, Paddypower and Betfair, has reportedly written to the Gambling Commission to emphasise his support for a deal after agreeing a £1.6bn takeover of Sisal, one of the contenders to takeover the popular betting game.

In the letter, which was written in response to a request for information by the Gambling Commission, and was co-signed by Sisal chief executive Francesco Durante, Peter Jackson reportedly said there should be “no doubt as to Flutter’s commitment through Sisal to the future success of the lottery.”

Jackson is believed to have stressed the importance of the Lottery being part of a UK-listed business amid a tough takeover contest in which the two favourites are both foreign-owned.

Competition between prospective suitors is fierce, with the UK’s Gambling Commission set to determine the outcome of the contest based on a scorecard assessing the strength of each bid.

Sisal is up against Camelot, which has run the Lottery since its inception in 1994, and the media tycoon Richard Desmond, who runs the Star and Express newspapers. The gambling giant also faces tough competition from Czech operator Sakza, which is bidding via a special purpose vehicle set up in the UK called Allwyn.

British Peer Lord Coe quit the House of Lords late Saturday after taking up a non-executive role in September at Sazka Entertainment. The former Olympic gold medalist claimed that his decision to step down was linked to his role as president of World Athletics and not Sazka’s National Lottery takeover bid.

In his letter, Peter Jackson reportedly said that “both parties are committed to ensuring the lottery is kept separate from Flutter’s exciting operations,” suggesting that Sisal’s lottery operations would be separate to Flutter’s wider betting business. Flutter’s takeover of Sisal is expected to be finalised in the first half of this year.

The National Lottery, which has made 6,300 people millionaires in its 27 year history, reported sales of £8.3bn for the financial year which ended 31 March 2021, an increase of £468.8m year-on-year.

